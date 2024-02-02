Sri Lanka's Book Industry Rallies Against Imposed Tax on Book Sales

Sri Lanka's literary landscape is in tumult following the government's recent decision to levy an 18% value-added tax (VAT) on book sales, a sector previously untouched by such fiscal measures. The imposition, viewed by many as a potential obstacle to the nation's intellectual growth, is poised to make books less accessible by escalating their prices, thereby curtailing the populace's access to knowledge.

Industry Voices Concern Over Potential Repercussions

In a vocal disapproval of the government's measures, the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Book Publishers Association (SLBPA), Dinesh Kulatunga, underscored the injustice of addressing transient economic hurdles at the expense of the nation's educational advancement. The unprecedented tax imposition has also drawn criticism for ostensibly contravening the UNESCO Florence Agreement, a treaty to which Sri Lanka is a signatory. This agreement stresses the importance of abstaining from taxing educational, scientific, and cultural materials to foster global intellectual progress.

Double Taxation and International Outrage

The local publishing industry, a significant contributor to government tax revenue, decries the new tax as an instance of double taxation for publishers. This has not only stirred local discontent but also attracted international attention and criticism. The International Publishers Association (IPA) and the European and International Booksellers Federation (EIBF) have appealed to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, urging him to rethink the tax imposition.

Unified Demand for VAT Reversal

Representatives from various local book industry associations, alongside writers, academics, and educationists, have united in their demand for a rollback of the VAT imposition. The collective fear is that this tax will undermine Sri Lanka's knowledge economy and limit access to information, having lasting detrimental effects on the socio-economic development of the nation.