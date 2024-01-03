en English
Sri Lanka’s Advanced Level Examinations Set to Commence: A Critical Academic Milestone for 346,976 Candidates

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
Sri Lanka’s Advanced Level Examinations Set to Commence: A Critical Academic Milestone for 346,976 Candidates

The Department of Examinations in Colombo has announced that the 2023 Advanced Level (A/L) examinations will kick off on January 4th and run through January 31st. This large-scale educational event, anticipated by 346,976 candidates, will take place across a network of 2,302 examination centers. To streamline the examination process, 319 coordinating centres have been designated.

Range of Subjects and Candidate Volume

The A/L examinations will span a wide range of subjects, with each discipline attracting a different volume of candidates. Arts subjects have drawn the most significant number of candidates, with 128,924 registrants. Commerce follows with 69,077 candidates. Biology and physics have also attracted substantial numbers, with 58,981 and 43,712 candidates, respectively. On the other hand, fewer candidates have registered for engineering technology (23,201), bio-systems technology (11,377), and other various subjects (11,704).

Special Measures for Affected Students

In light of recent heavy rains affecting certain areas, the Examination Department has set up a special examination center at Manampitiya Sinhala Maha Vidyalaya. This measure ensures that students from the affected areas can sit for all subjects, even if they are unable to reach their designated centers. The Lanka Private Bus Owners Association has also announced a special bus service to assist students during the examination period.

Critical Academic Milestone

The A/L examinations represent a significant academic milestone for many Sri Lankan students. The results often determine their eligibility for higher education and, consequently, shape their future career paths. As such, the smooth conduct of these examinations is of paramount importance.

Education
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

