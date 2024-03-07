SRCC Partners with ACCA for 13th Shri Ram Economics Summit: Marquee Speakers Announced

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi, is gearing up to host the 13th edition of its prestigious undergraduate economics festival, the Shri Ram Economics Summit, from March 19 to March 21, 2024. This three-day event, organized by the Economics Society of SRCC in partnership with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), promises to be a confluence of ideas, innovation, and intellectual discourse, attracting students, professionals, and enthusiasts from the realm of economics, business, and policy.

Event Highlights and Keynote Speakers

The summit is set to feature a rich tapestry of events, including lectures, fireside chats, live interviews, and panel discussions led by eminent figures and thought leaders across various disciplines. Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, former Economic Affairs Secretary Subash Garg, and former Planning Commission principal advisor Pronab Sen are among the notable speakers announced, ensuring a broad spectrum of insights and perspectives to spark meaningful dialogue and exchange.

Competitions and Collaborative Opportunities

Further enhancing the summit's appeal, five engaging competitions will be held, covering areas such as data analysis, economics, business simulation, policymaking, and consulting. These competitions are designed to challenge participants' critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills, offering them a platform to showcase their talents and engage with complex economic and business scenarios in a competitive yet collaborative environment.

Organizational Vision and Support

Md. Sajid Khan, director at ACCA India, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the shared values of preparation and determination. ACCA's support for the Shri Ram Economics Summit underscores its commitment to fostering academic excellence and professional development among students. By providing a dynamic platform for exploration and engagement, the summit aims to inspire participants to push boundaries, face challenges, and strive for excellence in their pursuits.

As the summit approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be an enriching experience. The Shri Ram Economics Summit 2024 not only offers a unique opportunity for intellectual and professional growth but also serves as a testament to the vibrant academic community at SRCC. With its illustrious lineup of speakers, diverse array of events, and the support of a global professional body like ACCA, the summit is poised to set new benchmarks in collaborative learning and economic discourse.