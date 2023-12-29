en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Spirit Life Foundation Spreads Early Christmas Cheer in Chegutu

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:46 am EST
Spirit Life Foundation Spreads Early Christmas Cheer in Chegutu

The Spirit Life Foundation (SLF), a non-denominational Christian organization, lit up the air of Chegutu with festive warmth and generosity on December 23. Operation African Jewel, an initiative of the SLF, reached out to the community by providing early Christmas gifts to 108 children and 40 adults. The gifts ranged from toys and clothes to food hampers and stationery – essentials that brought joy and relief to the underprivileged recipients.

The Gift of Education

But the foundation’s generosity didn’t stop at material gifts. A powerful symbol of their commitment to the community and the nation at large, SLF awarded five comprehensive scholarships. These scholarships cover tuition fees, uniforms, stationery, food, and even shelter – a holistic approach to supporting the future of the nation’s youth.

Building a Nation, One Gift at a Time

The event, held at the Rukawo Motel in Chegutu, was more than a simple gift-giving ceremony. It was a testament to the SLF’s mantra ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’ – a nation is built by its own people. Each toy, each hamper, each scholarship is a stepping stone towards a stronger community and a thriving nation.

Aiming for a Brighter Future

With an eye towards the future and a drive to expand their reach nationally, SLF has announced a fundraising dinner for 2024. The event, set to be held at one of the capital’s prestigious hotels, is a call for unity and support from the people. The foundation’s activities resonate with the efforts of Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), an independent media house in Zimbabwe that operates four newspapers, including The Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard, Southern, and NewsDay, all of which have online versions. Just like AMH, SLF is committed to making a difference, one step at a time.

0
Education Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria's 'Build-A-Thon' Initiative Seeks Teachers to Foster Tech Innovation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Step Toward Global Buddhist Unity

By Rafia Tasleem

Lifetime Teaching Ban for Deputy Headteacher Over Sexual Relationship with Student

By Momen Zellmi

Ukrainian Conflict's Impact on International Students: A Tale of Resilience

By Shivani Chauhan

From Illiteracy to TikTok Star: Oliver James's Inspiring Journey ...
@Education · 26 mins
From Illiteracy to TikTok Star: Oliver James's Inspiring Journey ...
heart comment 0
AI in Schools: The Rising Concerns Over Privacy and Safety

By Israel Ojoko

AI in Schools: The Rising Concerns Over Privacy and Safety
Groundbreaking Initiative to Establish First Taxpayer-Funded Religious School in the US

By BNN Correspondents

Groundbreaking Initiative to Establish First Taxpayer-Funded Religious School in the US
Summer Drownings in New South Wales Raise Safety Concerns

By Momen Zellmi

Summer Drownings in New South Wales Raise Safety Concerns
Navigating the Financial Maze of College Education: A Family Affair

By Ebenezer Mensah

Navigating the Financial Maze of College Education: A Family Affair
Latest Headlines
World News
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
29 seconds
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
37 seconds
Paris 2024 Olympics: A Tale of Hope, Preparation, and Unforgettable Athletic Feats
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
1 min
Russell Wilson Trade: The Worst in NFL History, Claims Michael Lombardi
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
3 mins
Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor's Family
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
4 mins
The Globe and Mail's News Quiz: A Reflection on the Year's Top Stories
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
5 mins
Ajinkya Rahane's 'No Rest Days' Post Creates a Stir Following India's Defeat
Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies
5 mins
Sport Canada Discontinues Report Card System Amidst Governance Controversies
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
6 mins
Faroe Islands to Host 2027 Island Games as Ynys Mon Withdraws
Brighton Ends Tottenham's Unbeaten Streak with a 4-2 Victory
6 mins
Brighton Ends Tottenham's Unbeaten Streak with a 4-2 Victory
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
26 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app