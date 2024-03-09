Special Education in Crisis: Delays in New Autism Schools Across England Spark Outrage

Plans to significantly improve special education in England by opening 33 new schools by 2026 are drastically behind schedule, causing concern among parents, educators, and experts. Despite a substantial commitment of £105m towards the creation of 15 additional special schools, insiders report severe delays in the procurement process, casting doubt on their timely opening. Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has acknowledged the shortfall in special educational needs placements, admitting pressure on councils due to the lack of available support for families.

Advertisment

Challenges in Meeting Demand

The Department for Education's announcement last year of funding for new special schools in 33 local authorities was a response to the acute shortage of places, particularly for children with autism. However, the failure to approve multi-academy trusts for these schools has stalled design and planning, frustrating contractors and further delaying construction. A senior education consultant involved with the project labeled the situation 'an absolute mess,' emphasizing the dire need for these facilities given the over 300% increase in autism assessment referrals post-Covid.

Impact on Children and Families

Advertisment

Many children, especially teenagers, are struggling due to the lack of special school placements, with some non-verbal children being offered only mainstream places, ill-suited to their needs. This has led to a growing number of disputes and highlights the broader implications of these delays on children's life chances and well-being. The shortage also imposes financial burdens on councils, which must resort to expensive privately run special schools. Anne Longfield, founder of the Centre for Young Lives, has called for urgent action to accelerate the construction of these much-needed schools.

The Cost of Delays

The delays in building new special schools not only affect the children and their families but also have financial implications for local authorities. The lack of state-run special schools forces councils to place children in private institutions at a significantly higher cost. Rob Gasson, chief executive of Wave multi-academy trust, speaks to the dire demand for special education, reflecting on his 30-year experience in the sector. The Department for Education, however, refutes claims of a September 2026 target for completing these schools, stating an ongoing commitment to opening more special free schools than ever before.

As families continue to navigate an adversarial system to secure necessary support, the delays in opening new special schools in England underscore a broader crisis in special education. With both immediate and long-term consequences for children's development and well-being, the situation calls for a concerted effort to address bureaucratic hurdles and expedite the provision of essential educational facilities. The story of these delays is not just about missed deadlines; it's a reflection of the struggles encountered by countless families seeking to provide their children with a supportive and nurturing learning environment.