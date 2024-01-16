Southwest Louisiana Copes with Unusual Cold Weather: Closures and Schedule Changes Ensue

Southwest Louisiana woke up to an unexpected sight - icicles hanging from rooftops, an alien spectacle in the usually mild region. This was the result of an overnight freezing drizzle that has affected regular operations across the area. The continued cold weather has led to the announcement of closures across all public schools in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon parishes for Wednesday. This list includes the Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School and the Diocese of Lake Charles schools.

Advertisment

Modified Operations in Educational Institutions

While many educational facilities are shutting their doors, McNeese State University is taking a different approach. The university plans to offer modified operations, encouraging instructors to conduct classes online wherever possible. This move is in line with the increasing trend of institutions leveraging digital platforms to ensure the continuity of education amidst unforeseen circumstances.

Regular Schedule for Administrative Offices

Advertisment

Despite the severe weather conditions, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices and services are not hitting the pause button. They will maintain their regular schedule, as will the City of Lake Charles administrative offices, including City Hall. Transit operations are also set to resume their normal routes, undeterred by the cold.

Adjustments in Waste Collection Schedule

The city's waste collection schedule, however, has been tweaked to accommodate the disruptions caused by the weather. Collections will now be a day later than usual, from Wednesday through Saturday. Waste Management will also be operating on a delayed schedule throughout the week, indicating an adaptive response to the unexpected weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the closure of I-10 between St. Martin Parish and Baton Rouge, including the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, has been reported due to numerous weather-related crashes. Warnings about freezing bridges and overpasses are in place, bolstering the sense of caution in the region. The I-210 Bridge has also been closed due to ice, marking a significant impact on transportation.

As the region navigates these unusual weather conditions, the public has been advised to exercise caution on the roads and to wait for officials to give the all-clear to travel. The decision-making process for reopening schools and other services will be closely tied to these developments, underscoring the importance of safety in these challenging times.