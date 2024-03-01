South Plains College Gala Thrives, Raising $195K for Scholarships with Star-Studded Support

The 26th annual South Plains College Scholarship Gala, hosted by City Bank on February 23, 2024, in Levelland, Texas, showcased the spirit of generosity and community support, amassing $195,185 for student scholarships. The event, themed "Thrive," underscored South Plains College's commitment to fostering student success and growth, drawing in a crowd of dedicated supporters, community members, and alumni.

Advertisment

Stellar Auctions and Entertainment

The Gala's fundraising efforts were highlighted by live and silent auctions featuring coveted items such as an autographed guitar and CD by Taylor Swift, and a football helmet signed by Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, collectively raising over $67,000. Adding to the evening's allure, SPC alumnus and CMA award-winning producer Trent Willmon delivered an outstanding performance, accompanied by an SPC faculty band. The SPC's Thursday Nite Live student band also captivated attendees with their musical talents, contributing to the Gala's vibrant atmosphere.

Philanthropy and Recognition

Advertisment

The event also served as a platform to honor notable contributors to the college's mission. Scott and Jaime Bryant, both SPC alumni and this year's Pacesetter Award recipients, were recognized for their philanthropy and leadership, which have significantly impacted student lives at SPC. Their contributions, including the donation to establish the Judy Bryant Outdoor Fitness Court, exemplify the profound difference support from individuals and the community can make in enhancing the educational experience at South Plains College.

Impact on Student Lives

The funds raised during the Gala will provide crucial financial support to students, enabling them to pursue their educational goals without the burden of financial constraints. Samantha Goldie, SPC's director of Development and Alumni Relations, expressed gratitude towards the community's support, emphasizing the significant difference the raised funds will make in students' lives. As SPC continues to thrive, the success of the Scholarship Gala highlights the collective effort and dedication of the college, its alumni, and the community in supporting the next generation of leaders.

The continuous support for South Plains College not only underscores the importance of higher education but also reflects a community's commitment to nurturing talent and ambition. With the successful conclusion of the 26th annual Scholarship Gala, South Plains College steps confidently into the future, equipped to offer more scholarships and opportunities for students to thrive academically and personally.