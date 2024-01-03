en English
South Korea Braces for Historic Low in Elementary School Enrollment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
South Korea is grappling with a significant downturn in student enrollment in elementary schools, with projections indicating a first-ever fall below 400,000 this year. The trend is largely attributed to the country’s unrelenting low birth rate. According to government data collected until December 20, 413,056 children are poised to commence elementary education this year. Nevertheless, based on historical patterns, the actual enrollment typically accounts for about 90% of the eligible population, once deferments and exemptions for health issues or overseas migration are factored in.

Historical Trends Paint A Grim Picture

These statistics suggest that the number of new first-year elementary students for the year is likely to hover in the mid to late 300,000s. The capital city, Seoul, anticipates a decrease of over 10%, bringing the expected number of new enrollees down to approximately 59,500, a significant fall from last year’s figure of over 66,000. Moreover, the projections for the coming years are even more unsettling, with enrollment predicted to plunge below 300,000 within two years.

Birth Rates and Enrollment: A Direct Correlation

This dire forecast is based on the count of births recorded in 2019, with merely 302,676 children predicted to enter elementary schools in 2026. The decline in student enrollment is further exacerbated by the fact that the number of births in South Korea hit a new low of 235,039 according to resident registration last year, though this figure has not been officially confirmed yet.

Impact on Education Spending

The silver lining in this otherwise grim scenario is the potential increase in per-pupil education spending. The shrinking enrollment numbers are likely to push per-pupil budgets upwards, with the estimated education subsidy per pupil expected to rise to about 20 million won ($15,350) in 2028, and surpass 30 million won in 2032. Backed by increases in tax revenue, the central government’s education spending is predicted to climb from 64.4 trillion won in 2023 to 110.3 trillion won in 2032, an increase of 71.3 percent.

Education South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

