South Dakota Launches Indigenous Education Course for Educators

On February 1, 2024, the South Dakota Office of Indian Education made a significant stride in Indigenous education by launching the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Standards (OSEUS) Online Training Course. Exclusively available to educators with a K12.sd.us email address, this free, self-paced course is designed to equip administrators and teachers with the knowledge and tools to infuse Oceti Sakowin culture, identity, and history into school curricula.

OSEUS: A Comprehensive Course in Indigenous Education

The course is divided into three distinct sections, each serving a unique purpose. The first section, 'Getting to Know the OSEUS,' is guided by Indigenous elders from South Dakota. It underlines the significance of the Oceti Sakowin's land, environment, culture, language, oral traditions, sovereignty, and way of life. The elders' guidance provides an authentic insight into the richness of Oceti Sakowin heritage.

Responsive Practices and Lesson Creation

The second section, 'Culturally Responsive Practices,' focuses on understanding the backgrounds of Indigenous students and fostering socio-cultural consciousness. It encourages educators to be aware of and respect their students' unique identities, histories, and cultures. The third section, 'Creating Lessons with Inquiry Design Model,' provides effective methods for incorporating OSEUS teachings into lesson plans. It also assists administrators in planning for OSEUS alignment in schools, ensuring a comprehensive and sensitive integration of Indigenous teachings.

Continuing Education and Graduate Credits

Upon completing the course, educators are offered the choice between Continuing Education Credits or Graduate Credits. This initiative not only advances Indigenous education but also provides a valuable opportunity for educators to expand their professional skills and qualifications. Enrollment is open to those with a qualifying email address, and a promotional video is available to provide an overview of the course.

The OSEUS Online Training Course is an initiative of the South Dakota Office of Indian Education, supported by the Wóokiye Project. The Wóokiye Project, funded by a Bush Foundation grant project, aims to ensure the preservation and promotion of Oceti Sakowin culture and history in education.