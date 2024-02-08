South Carolina Schools: Record Graduations, National Certifications, and Prestigious Awards

South Carolina Schools Celebrate Achievements: Record Graduations, National Certifications, and Prestigious Awards

A new chapter unfolds in South Carolina's educational landscape as a flurry of achievements redefine the region's scholastic sphere. During the 2023-2024 school year, the SC Whitmore School (SCWS) in Columbia broke records with an unprecedented 41 winter graduates. In nearby Lexington-Richland School District Five, five esteemed teachers earned the prestigious National Board Certification, while 36 teachers successfully renewed their certifications.

Honoring Teachers and Their Commitment to Excellence

Among the newly-minted National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) are dedicated educators from Chapin High and Spring Hill High. These distinguished individuals join the ranks of a select group of teachers who have demonstrated exceptional knowledge, skills, and dedication to their craft.

The National Board Certification is a rigorous, peer-reviewed process that recognizes teachers who meet the highest standards of practice. As the most respected professional certification available in K-12 education, it is a testament to the unwavering commitment of these educators to provide the best possible learning experiences for their students.

Empowering Students and Fostering Achievement

Students across the district are also making their mark. Leaphart Elementary School (LES) students became published authors through Stan Tucker's Share Your Story program, a milestone that not only boosts their confidence but also nurtures their love for literacy and storytelling.

Ana Aun, a talented Chapin High School student, has been selected to perform at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall as part of the Honors Performance Series by World Strides. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity recognizes Ana's remarkable talent and dedication to her craft.

Recognizing Schools and their Contributions

Richland School District Two celebrated three schools receiving Magnet Schools of America (MSA) Merit Awards. Ridge View High and Spring Valley High were named Top Magnet Schools of Excellence, while Sandlapper Elementary School was honored as a Magnet School of Distinction. These awards acknowledge the schools' commitment to high academic standards, innovative curricula, and diverse educational opportunities.

Hand Middle School received the 'School to Watch' designation, recognizing its strong leadership, teacher collaboration, and innovative instructional strategies. A.C. Flora High School was honored with the College Board's AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for its high female representation in Advanced Placement computer science classes.

The Center for Knowledge schools are finalists for the Palmetto's Finest Award, which recognizes schools for their exceptional accomplishments in leadership, instruction, and student growth. The winner of the award will be announced later this spring.

Robert Jackson, principal of Westwood High School, was named the 4A Principal of the Year by the South Carolina Athletic Administrator Association. This recognition highlights his outstanding leadership and commitment to fostering a positive and supportive learning environment for students.

Three more educators from Rosewood Elementary School, W.G. Sanders Middle School, and Dreher High School have achieved National Board Certification. These accomplishments underscore the district's commitment to providing top-quality education and empowering students to reach their full potential.

As South Carolina's schools continue to raise the bar in education, the global community watches with admiration and anticipation. These achievements serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only for the students and educators involved but also for the broader educational landscape.