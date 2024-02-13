South Africa's 2024 SGB Elections: Empowering Stakeholders for Educational Excellence

Angie Motshekga, South Africa's Minister of Basic Education, launched the 2024 School Governing Body (SGB) Elections campaign today, emphasizing the critical role of active participation in school governance. The event took place at the Department of Education headquarters in Pretoria, with educators, parents, and community leaders in attendance.

The Power of Engagement: SGBs and Academic Success

Motshekga highlighted the correlation between engaged SGBs and improved academic performance, learner well-being, and community engagement. "We have seen that schools with involved SGBs consistently outperform those without," she said. "It is essential that we empower, engage, and educate stakeholders to ensure excellence in our educational landscape."

The Minister pointed to recent evidence supporting this progress, particularly among no-fee schools. Since 2015, no-fee schools have consistently produced a high percentage of bachelor passes, with the disparity in performance between no-fee and fee-paying schools reportedly shrinking.

A Campaign for Empowerment and Engagement

The 2024 SGB Elections campaign aims to encourage active participation from parents, educators, and community members. By fostering a culture of involvement, the Department of Education hopes to create a more inclusive and effective educational environment.

"Our goal is to ensure that every child has access to quality education, regardless of their socio-economic background," Motshekga explained. "Active participation in SGBs is crucial to realizing this vision."

During the campaign, the Department of Education will provide resources and support to help stakeholders understand their roles and responsibilities within the SGB framework. This initiative includes workshops, online materials, and community outreach programs.

Educating for Excellence: The Role of SGBs in Shaping South Africa's Future

As South Africa continues to grapple with the challenges of inequality and social transformation, the importance of strong SGBs cannot be overstated. By empowering stakeholders to take an active role in school governance, the 2024 SGB Elections campaign seeks to create a more inclusive and effective educational system.

"The future of our nation depends on the quality of education we provide to our children," Motshekga concluded. "By working together to ensure excellence in school governance, we can create a brighter future for all South Africans."

