Somersfield Academy Appoints New Director of Student Life to Champion Inclusive Education

In a significant move that underscores Somersfield Academy's commitment to inclusive education, Tanisha Edwards, a seasoned educator with nearly three decades of experience, has been appointed as the new director of student life. This announcement comes as the school seeks to further emphasize its mission of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in the daily lives of its students.

A Seasoned Educator Takes the Helm

Edwards, who has contributed ten years to Somersfield Academy and a total of 26 years in the education sector, will assume her new position in September. Her extensive experience in elementary education and middle school social studies, coupled with her master's degree in organizational management and diploma in Montessori education, makes her an ideal candidate for this role.

Riki Teteina, the Head of School, lauded Edwards for her commitment to educational excellence and passion for community service. "Tanisha's wealth of experience, dedication, and professional development in areas such as restorative practices, educational equity, and diversity make her a strong fit for this position," Teteina said.

A Mission to Foster Inclusivity and Empathy

As the director of student life, Edwards will be responsible for ensuring that the school's mission is emphasized in the students' daily experiences. Her duties will involve overseeing learning and behavioral support, scholarship programs, and personal development initiatives for the students.

In addition, Edwards will provide mediation services among students, parents, and staff while implementing policies and procedures that foster the well-being of the students. She expressed her enthusiasm for working with the school's team to promote inclusivity, empathy, and personal growth.

Empowering Both Students and Colleagues

Ms. Edwards aims to empower both students and colleagues in her new role. She believes that every student has the potential to succeed, and it's the school's responsibility to provide an environment that nurtures this potential.

"I am thrilled to be taking on this new role and look forward to working with the talented team at Somersfield Academy," Edwards said. "Together, we can create a learning environment that is inclusive, empathetic, and focused on personal growth."

With Edwards at the helm, Somersfield Academy is poised to continue its commitment to providing a well-rounded education that prepares students for success in an increasingly diverse and complex world.

As she takes up her new position, the school community looks forward to the positive changes and growth that her leadership will bring. Edwards's appointment is not just a step forward for Somersfield Academy; it's a leap towards a more inclusive and equitable future in education.

In the cacophony of today's world, where divisions often overshadow unity, Tanisha Edwards stands as a beacon of hope. Her dedication to fostering inclusivity and empathy in education serves as a reminder that our differences should be celebrated, not feared. In her capable hands, Somersfield Academy's students are set to embark on a journey of discovery, growth, and empowerment.