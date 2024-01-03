en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestones, Welcomes New Leadership

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestones, Welcomes New Leadership

The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce concluded an eventful 2023 with a flourish, marking a series of achievements, and ushering in new leadership. The Chamber surpassed its milestone of 1,000 members, reflecting its dedication to fostering a thriving local business community. The year saw the Chamber not only meeting its membership goals but also expanding its staff and updating its bylaws, a testament to its continuous evolution and adaptability.

Leadership Transition and Future Plans

The outgoing president, Shawn Daugherty, highlighted these accomplishments during the chamber’s luncheon. Meanwhile, the incoming president, Lisa Phelps, revealed her innovative initiative for the coming year—a program designed to educate the youth about local opportunities. This initiative, in partnership with Campbellsville University, aims to cultivate the Future Leadership of Lake Cumberland.

Boosting Local Life and Business

As it prepares to embark on its 99th year, the Chamber reiterated its commitment to enhancing local life in a holistic manner. It continues to assert itself as a robust advocacy group for local businesses. The Chamber’s 2023 initiatives included hosting a diverse array of speakers for its luncheon series, expanding its social media footprint—surpassing an impressive 18,000 followers on Facebook, and providing training programs to its members.

Creating Community Connections

Beyond business, the Chamber is deeply invested in the community. It raised funds for scholarships and local charities, and hosted numerous events such as the Shamrock Shuffle 5K and the Community Christmas Parade. It also launched a Member-2-Member Discount Program, bolstering the sense of community and mutual support. Executive Director Bobby Clue emphasized the Chamber’s commitment to add value to its membership and lauded the team, board, and members for their dedicated efforts.

0
Business Education Local News
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

U.S. Stock Market Kicks Off 2024 on a Shaky Note Amid Big Tech Stock Slump

By Justice Nwafor

Idaho Power Revises Net Metering Policy, Affecting Rooftop Solar Households

By Olalekan Adigun

Nasarawa State Enacts New Measures to Boost Investments and Improve Governance

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Record Sales for Major Retailers as Smaller Businesses Face Financial Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

U.S. Solar Energy Firms Challenge Biden Administration Over Tariff Sus ...
@Business · 29 seconds
U.S. Solar Energy Firms Challenge Biden Administration Over Tariff Sus ...
heart comment 0
Australia’s New Ethical Code: A Game Changer for Suppliers

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's New Ethical Code: A Game Changer for Suppliers
Allcargo Logistics Targets Cost-Cutting Amid Global Slowdown, Plans Equity Fund Raise

By Rafia Tasleem

Allcargo Logistics Targets Cost-Cutting Amid Global Slowdown, Plans Equity Fund Raise
Bank Hapoalim’s Chairman Reuven Krupik Stresses on Digital Transformation in Fintech

By Hadeel Hashem

Bank Hapoalim's Chairman Reuven Krupik Stresses on Digital Transformation in Fintech
Osmosis Hits Historic High: Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume

By BNN Correspondents

Osmosis Hits Historic High: Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume
Latest Headlines
World News
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
11 seconds
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
12 seconds
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
15 seconds
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
20 seconds
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
24 seconds
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
26 seconds
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
33 seconds
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
33 seconds
Marion, Alabama Grapples with Water Quality Crisis as Aging Infrastructure Crumbles
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
41 seconds
Professional Women's Hockey League: A New Era of Opportunities
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
42 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app