Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestones, Welcomes New Leadership

The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce concluded an eventful 2023 with a flourish, marking a series of achievements, and ushering in new leadership. The Chamber surpassed its milestone of 1,000 members, reflecting its dedication to fostering a thriving local business community. The year saw the Chamber not only meeting its membership goals but also expanding its staff and updating its bylaws, a testament to its continuous evolution and adaptability.

Leadership Transition and Future Plans

The outgoing president, Shawn Daugherty, highlighted these accomplishments during the chamber’s luncheon. Meanwhile, the incoming president, Lisa Phelps, revealed her innovative initiative for the coming year—a program designed to educate the youth about local opportunities. This initiative, in partnership with Campbellsville University, aims to cultivate the Future Leadership of Lake Cumberland.

Boosting Local Life and Business

As it prepares to embark on its 99th year, the Chamber reiterated its commitment to enhancing local life in a holistic manner. It continues to assert itself as a robust advocacy group for local businesses. The Chamber’s 2023 initiatives included hosting a diverse array of speakers for its luncheon series, expanding its social media footprint—surpassing an impressive 18,000 followers on Facebook, and providing training programs to its members.

Creating Community Connections

Beyond business, the Chamber is deeply invested in the community. It raised funds for scholarships and local charities, and hosted numerous events such as the Shamrock Shuffle 5K and the Community Christmas Parade. It also launched a Member-2-Member Discount Program, bolstering the sense of community and mutual support. Executive Director Bobby Clue emphasized the Chamber’s commitment to add value to its membership and lauded the team, board, and members for their dedicated efforts.