Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union Unveils Scholarships for Student Members

Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union is setting a benchmark for community support by offering seven exclusive scholarships totaling $11,000 to its student members graduating high school this year. These scholarships are designed to aid members who have been accepted into a two- or four-year college or trade school and are aimed at acknowledging and supporting their academic pursuits.

Empowering Future Leaders

The scholarship initiative by Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union is not just about financial assistance; it's a testament to their commitment towards empowering the youth and fostering leaders of tomorrow. Eligible candidates are required to submit their high school or college transcripts, or GEDs, along with a short essay as part of the application process. This holistic approach ensures that the scholarships are awarded to deserving students, thereby making a significant impact on their educational journey.

How to Apply

For students interested in applying for the Member Scholarship Program, the process has been made straightforward and accessible. Candidates need to ensure they fulfill the eligibility criteria and submit the necessary documents, including transcripts and an essay. For further details and to submit applications, students can reach out to the credit union via email at scholarshipssolfcu.org. The deadline for submission is critical, and applicants are encouraged to apply well before the closing date to avoid any last-minute rush.

Community Commitment Beyond Scholarships

Aside from the scholarship program, Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union has a rich history of community engagement and philanthropy. With contributions totaling $46,500 annually to community colleges and hospitals, and over $464,000 raised for OHSU Doernbecher's children's hospital, their commitment to community welfare is evident. These efforts underscore the credit union's philosophy of giving back to the community and supporting local development initiatives.

The initiative by Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union to offer scholarships to its members is a shining example of how organizations can play a pivotal role in supporting education and community welfare. As the application deadline approaches, eligible students are encouraged to take this opportunity to ease the financial burden of higher education and pave the way for a brighter future.