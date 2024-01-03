SOAR: CGU’s Affordable Post-Retirement Program & Other Developments

Claremont Graduate University (CGU) is set to launch SOAR, a four-month program commencing in April 2024, tailored for individuals contemplating their post-retirement journey. The program, unlike similar offerings from esteemed institutions that often carry hefty price tags of over $60,000, is priced at a more affordable $3,995, excluding housing costs. SOAR, an acronym for Seek, Observe, Act, and Renew, is a blend of virtual and in-person sessions designed for individuals who are eager to unearth their sense of purpose and scout for fresh opportunities.

Rediscovery of business Plans

Steve Tarr, a fellow at CGU’s Drucker School of Management and the individual helming SOAR, accentuates that the program’s focus is on self-discovery as opposed to merely drafting business or nonprofit plans. The initiative is part of a larger discourse on retirement planning and the challenges associated with deciding when to retire, an issue spotlighted in a recent Wall Street Journal column.

Simultaneously, the Unified Government (UG) has initiated community outreach to assist seniors or persons living with a disability in applying for tax rebates on their utilities and homes. Residents of Wyandotte County with an income of $40,500 or below, who are either sixty-five or disabled as of January 1, 2024, may qualify for the BPU PILOT Relief and Property Tax Rebate Program. Similarly, residents of Kansas City, Kansas, who meet the same criteria, may be eligible for the Utility and Sales Tax Rebate Program. The application process will run from January 2 through April 15.

Workplace Emergency Savings Programs

Meanwhile, the Fidelity initiative, known as “Goal Booster,” forms part of a growing trend of workplace emergency savings programs. These can be utilized not only for unforeseen expenses such as medical bills or car repairs, but also for other short-term goals like saving for a vacation or a down payment on a home. Since introducing payroll deductions in September, Fidelity has signed up 10 large employers to roll out that option by the start of 2024, with another 20 projected by year-end. SecureSave, co-founded by renowned personal finance expert Suze Orman, has also made significant progress. Presently, it collaborates with 60 employers and 38,000 employees at organizations like Humana and the San Antonio Spurs, with about 90% of its companies offering financial incentives to employee participants.

Our Military Kids®(OMK) Expands Eligibility

In other developments, Our Military Kids®(OMK) has broadened its program eligibility criteria to include 1-and 2-year-olds in both the Deployed and Combat Injured Programs. The expansion pilot has already helped a two-year-old develop an interest in swimming during her father’s U.S. Air Force Reserve deployment. Our Military Kids has so far awarded more than 88,000 enrichment activity scholarships to children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, and post-9/11 Veterans in treatment for combat-related wounds, illnesses, or injuries. By expanding the eligibility criteria to include 1-and 2-year-olds, even more military children will have the opportunity to stay active, relieve stress, and connect to their communities.