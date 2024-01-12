en English
Education

Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement


By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement

On Saturday, January 13, Mariner Station 11 in Everett, Snohomish County, opens its doors to scout groups and community members for a special ‘Scout Day at the Fire Station’ event. The free open house, scheduled between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., offers an array of health, safety, and career activities designed to align with the requirements for earning scout badges.

Fostering Community Engagement

The initiative is not merely a gathering but an educational experience that aims to foster community engagement. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with firefighters, delve into the operations of a fire station, and even explore a fire truck. The event aims to demystify emergency services and foster a sense of community involvement and understanding.

Learning Through Hands-On Activities

But the day offers more than just a glimpse into the life of firefighters. It is a comprehensive educational experience that features a roster of hands-on activities. Scouts can learn vital skills such as first aid and CPR, smoke alarm awareness, home fire escape planning, 911 emergency call procedures, knot tying, emergency go-kit preparation, and disaster planning. These activities not only fulfill scout badge requirements but also equip them with essential life-saving knowledge.

Looking Ahead: Additional Scout Day

Following the success of this initiative, a second scout-focused event is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, at the same time, at Clearview Fire Station 71 in Snohomish. These events are testament to Snohomish County’s commitment to educating and engaging scouts in vital safety practices and potential career paths.



Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

