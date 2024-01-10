Slovak University of Technology Invites Contributions for Topic Collection on Toxicity Mechanisms

In an unparalleled academic endeavor, the Department of Physical Chemistry at the Faculty of Chemical Technology, Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava, Slovakia, has initiated a Topic Collection. The focus of this collection will be on exploring the mechanism of toxicity of compounds in animals, humans, or suitable in vitro models, shedding light on this crucial aspect of chemistry and biology and its implications on health.

Call for Contributions

The collection seeks contributions from eminent European scholars specializing in the interconnection of chemistry and biology, especially those whose work has a significant bearing on health-related issues. The primary interest lies in understanding the molecular interactions of compounds with biomolecules, which trigger their biological effects. Not only does the collection welcome papers that delve into the toxic effects of these compounds, but it also invites papers that present molecular methods to prevent toxicity or enhance understanding of health risk assessments.

The Submission Process

Interested researchers can submit their manuscripts, reviews, and short communications online through a dedicated web portal. Before acceptance and publication, the submissions will undergo a rigorous single-blind peer-review process, ensuring the quality and credibility of the published papers. The International Journal of Molecular Sciences, a peer-reviewed open access journal published by MDPI, will have the honor of publishing the accepted papers. These papers will be available continuously on the collection website.

Submission Guidelines

All submissions must be original and not under consideration elsewhere, with the notable exception of conference proceedings papers. As the call for papers also includes a guide for authors and other submission-related information, potential contributors are encouraged to go through these resources thoroughly before submitting their papers.

In a related development, a study focusing on the effects of ionizing radiation on veterans with Gulf War illness has been making waves in the scientific community. The study explores the intricate relationship between radiation sensitivity, chemical sensitivity, and environmental exposures, unearthing how these factors contribute to an increased vulnerability to radiation adverse effects. The discovery that RadAE propensity is heightened in VGWI as compared to controls and is related to GWI severity and chemical sensitivity, underscores the need to understand susceptibility to radiation effects. This understanding can potentially prove instrumental in providing therapeutic benefits and ensuring patient protection.