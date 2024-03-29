Skillup Naija Launches Edo Teens Enterprise Campaign, Aiming to Empower 50,000 Youths

In an ambitious move to reshape the future landscape of youth empowerment in Edo State, Skillup Naija has unveiled the Edo Teens Enterprise Campaign. This groundbreaking initiative is set to train and mentor 50,000 young individuals, providing them with the tools and knowledge to navigate the challenges of the modern world and become successful entrepreneurs.

Unveiling the Vision

At the heart of this campaign is the distribution of 'Skills to Wealth: An Entrepreneur's Manual,' a comprehensive guide designed to equip Edo's youth with the entrepreneurial skills necessary for success. Spearheaded by Kenneth Otidi of Skillup Naija, the initiative enjoys the robust support of Charles Osazuwa, founder and head pastor of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly International, who has generously donated the first 200 copies of the manual. This initiative, dubbed EDOTEC (Edo Teens Enterprise Campaign), is not just about skill acquisition; it's a holistic approach to youth empowerment that includes skills development, personality tests, entrepreneurship induction, and a plethora of other activities aimed at fostering a generation of innovative young entrepreneurs.

Addressing the Root Issues

Edo State, like many regions, is grappling with social challenges that pose significant threats to its youth, including cultism and online fraud. EDOTEC confronts these issues head-on by offering viable alternatives that focus on skill development and entrepreneurial mentorship. This proactive approach is designed to redirect the energies of the youth from destructive paths towards productive and fulfilling endeavors. The campaign is a beacon of hope, aiming to mitigate the allure of quick gains through illicit activities by presenting a path to sustainable wealth creation and self-sufficiency.

Collaborative Efforts for Change

The Edo Teens Enterprise Campaign is set to officially kick off on May 3rd, 2024, at Benson Idahosa University, signifying a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors to foster youth empowerment. Key figures such as Chief Sam Igbe, the Iyase of Benin kingdom, have thrown their weight behind this initiative, showcasing a united front in the battle against youth disenfranchisement. This campaign is more than just an event; it's a movement aimed at creating a ripple effect that will transform the economic landscape of Edo State by nurturing a new generation of entrepreneurs who are ready to take on the world.

The launch of the Edo Teens Enterprise Campaign by Skillup Naija marks a significant milestone in the quest for youth empowerment in Edo State. By equipping young individuals with the right skills and mentorship, the initiative not only aims to tackle immediate social challenges but also to lay the groundwork for a prosperous future. As the campaign unfolds, it holds the promise of igniting a transformative spark that will propel Edo State towards economic vibrancy and sustainability, making it a model for youth empowerment programs worldwide.