Education

Singapore’s MOE Kindergarten Mayflower: A Pioneer in Inclusive Education

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Singapore’s MOE Kindergarten Mayflower: A Pioneer in Inclusive Education

In the heart of Singapore, MOE Kindergarten Mayflower has emerged as a beacon of inclusive education. The kindergarten has taken a revolutionary step towards integrating children with moderate to severe hearing loss alongside their hearing peers – a pioneering initiative that commenced in 2021. This unique model of education offers a holistic approach, where lessons are delivered concurrently by two teachers – one vocalizes the lessons, while the other interprets them using Singapore Sign Language.

Embracing Inclusivity with Dual Teaching

This novel teaching methodology does not just cater to those with hearing impairments; it presents an enriching learning environment for all students. Children with hearing loss, who typically start with limited language skills, are provided with the support necessary to gradually engage in conversations. Simultaneously, hearing children naturally assimilate sign language, fostering an environment of mutual learning and support.

A Journey of Preparation and Adaptation

This initiative was not an overnight decision, but a well-thought-out plan that was set in motion before the kindergarten commenced operations in 2021. The Ministry of Education announced this innovative approach in November 2020, leading to extensive research and preparation by the teaching staff. The educators dedicated themselves to learning how to interact and communicate effectively with children with hearing loss. Adaptations to the classroom and learning materials were made, such as associating alphabets and classroom areas with their Singapore Sign Language equivalents.

Impacting More Than Just The Students

The ripple effects of this revolutionary approach have been far-reaching and impactful. Parents, teachers, and even visitors have gleaned invaluable lessons on inclusion and confidence that extend beyond the confines of the curriculum. The experience at MOE Kindergarten Mayflower underscores the profound impact of inclusive education and the crucial role of educators in nurturing diverse learning needs.

Education


Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

