Singapore Parliament Declines Extension of MPs' Question Time Amid CCE Lesson Debate

In a notable parliamentary session on 7 March 2024, Speaker Seah Kian Peng denied NCMP Leong Mun Wai's request to extend MPs' Question Time for addressing pressing issues related to character and citizenship education (CCE) content. This decision highlights ongoing tensions around the curriculum's handling of the Israel-Palestinian conflict, sparking considerable public interest.

Advertisment

Request for Extended Dialogue

At the heart of this parliamentary episode is the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) NCMP Leong Mun Wai's plea for more time to discuss Parliamentary Questions (PQs) concerning the sensitive subject of the Israel-Palestinian conflict within the CCE curriculum. Despite the significance of these discussions, Speaker Seah, also a People's Action Party (PAP) MP, opted to adhere to the standard 30-minute allocation, emphasizing efficiency and previously held extensive debates.

Public Concern and Parliamentary Response

Advertisment

The PSP's concern reflects a broader societal interest in the curriculum's approach to complex geopolitical issues. Education Minister Chan Chun Sing had previously indicated that these questions would be addressed, underscoring the government's awareness of the public's keen interest. However, the decision not to extend Question Time has led to further scrutiny of parliamentary processes and the government's responsiveness to significant educational concerns.

Oversight and Future Proceedings

An oversight involving the omission of six PQs filed by NCMP Hazel Poa due to an IT glitch brought additional attention to procedural integrity. This incident, coupled with the Speaker's decision, raises questions about the transparency and adaptability of parliamentary proceedings, especially on matters of national importance. The subsequent approval of a motion to include the omitted PQs in future sittings suggests a commitment to rectifying procedural lapses.

As Singapore navigates the complexities of educating its youth on sensitive global issues, the events of this parliamentary session underscore the challenges of balancing structured debate with the need for comprehensive and inclusive discussions. The refusal to extend Question Time, while procedural, highlights the ongoing debate over how Singapore's educational system approaches contentious topics and the role of parliamentary oversight in ensuring these discussions reflect public concern and educational integrity.