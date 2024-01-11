en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Singapore GCE O-Level Results: Slight Uptick in 2023 Performance

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:53 am EST
Singapore GCE O-Level Results: Slight Uptick in 2023 Performance

The Singapore GCE O-Level examination results of 2023 unveiled by the Singapore Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) showed a slight overall improvement from the previous year. The figures indicated that 86.8% of the total 23,503 candidates secured at least five passes, marking a marginal increase from the 86.2% of the previous year. This translates to 20,389 students achieving five or more O-Level passes.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

The results also gave an insight into the performance spread across different subject thresholds. A slight uptick in the proportion of students passing at least three subjects was observed, rising to 96.7% from 96.6% in 2022. However, the rate of students passing at least one subject remained consistent at a high 99.8%, indicating the broad academic competency of Singapore students.

Next Steps for Students

Following the release of the results, the students are now in the process of charting their future educational paths. They have the opportunity to apply to a range of educational institutions, including junior colleges, the Millennia Institute, polytechnics, and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) through the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE). The JAE-Internet System is currently open for the submission of course preferences and will remain available until January 16, 2024.

Application Process

All candidates, comprising both school and private students, were sent a form detailing their O-Level results and the courses they are eligible to apply for at their registered email addresses. They also have the option to download a copy of this form from the JAE-Internet System using their Singpass during the registration period, providing a seamless process for next-stage applications.

0
Asia Education Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
3 mins ago
Bearish Bets on Asian Currencies Surge as U.S. Rate Cut Hopes Fade
In an illuminating development, a recent Reuters poll revealed a rise in bearish bets on the majority of Asian currencies. This shift in investor sentiment is largely due to dwindling expectations for an imminent U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut. Previously, speculation of easing U.S. monetary policy had bolstered emerging market currencies by diminishing the allure
Bearish Bets on Asian Currencies Surge as U.S. Rate Cut Hopes Fade
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
27 mins ago
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
2024 Henley Passport Index: Six Countries Lead with Unprecedented Travel Freedom
27 mins ago
2024 Henley Passport Index: Six Countries Lead with Unprecedented Travel Freedom
El Nino Forecast, Unrest in Papua New Guinea, and Global Corporate and Political Updates
6 mins ago
El Nino Forecast, Unrest in Papua New Guinea, and Global Corporate and Political Updates
Altana Bolsters Presence in North America and Asia with Silberline Acquisition
10 mins ago
Altana Bolsters Presence in North America and Asia with Silberline Acquisition
Public Urged to Aid in LAPD's Search for Missing Masami Arima
14 mins ago
Public Urged to Aid in LAPD's Search for Missing Masami Arima
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Parties Accused of Blocking Inquiry into RCMP's Treatment of Rebel News Personality
2 mins
Political Parties Accused of Blocking Inquiry into RCMP's Treatment of Rebel News Personality
House Speaker Mike Johnson Criticizes Hunter Biden's Presence at Contempt Hearing
2 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Criticizes Hunter Biden's Presence at Contempt Hearing
Malta's DSS Overpays €2.4 Million in Children's Allowances Due to Oversight
3 mins
Malta's DSS Overpays €2.4 Million in Children's Allowances Due to Oversight
Rep. Garcia Accuses Rep. Greene of Displaying Explicit Photos of Hunter Biden
3 mins
Rep. Garcia Accuses Rep. Greene of Displaying Explicit Photos of Hunter Biden
Cristiano Ronaldo Unaware of Cricket Star Virat Kohli: A Study in Sports Fame
3 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo Unaware of Cricket Star Virat Kohli: A Study in Sports Fame
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
4 mins
House Judiciary Committee Advances Resolution to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt
UN Court Initiates Hearings on South Africa's Accusation of Genocide, Alleging Israel's Actions in Gaza War
5 mins
UN Court Initiates Hearings on South Africa's Accusation of Genocide, Alleging Israel's Actions in Gaza War
ALDI Refuses to Stock Australia Day Merchandise Amid National Debate
5 mins
ALDI Refuses to Stock Australia Day Merchandise Amid National Debate
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign, Vows to Oppose Trump
5 mins
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign, Vows to Oppose Trump
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
42 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app