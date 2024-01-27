Sindh High Court Halts Fee Collection by Educational Boards Amidst 'Unfair Marking' Protests

In a landmark decision, the Sindh High Court (SHC), presided by Justice Iqbal Kalhoro and Justice Arbab Ali, has issued a directive that suspends educational boards in the Sindh province from collecting examination and certificate fees from matriculation and intermediate students. The court's ruling came in the wake of dismissing a review plea by the educational boards, who aimed to overturn a previous order putting a halt to fee collection.

A Steadfast Commitment to Free Education

This court decision aligns with the 2017 policy of the Sindh government, which declared free education up to the intermediate level. As a part of this policy, the province's educational boards receive funding from the government to conduct exams and issue certificates. The Assistant Advocate General confirmed the government's commitment to allocate the necessary funds for these boards, thus ensuring the continuity and quality of education.

Student Unrest over 'Unfair Marking'

Despite this significant fee relief, there is a mounting unrest among intermediate students in Karachi, resulting from allegations of 'unfair marking' in their exams. A large number of students who failed have submitted scrutiny forms to the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK). Their parents have echoed their frustration, highlighting the financial burdens of education, with the Rs 400 fee for subject scrutiny standing as a particular point of contention.

Addressing the Concerns

To tackle these concerns, the education department has established a committee to look into the claims of 'unfair marking'. The scrutiny process will remain open until February, offering a chance for the students to voice their grievances and seek redress. This move shows a proactive approach by the education department to address the issues, maintaining the balance between free education and quality assurance.