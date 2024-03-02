Sierra Nevada Entrepreneurs Embrace Forestry for Community Resilience and Career Growth

In Nevada City, California, a groundbreaking opportunity emerges for entrepreneurs passionate about forestry and community resilience. The Sierra Business Council, in collaboration with Sierra Commons, introduces a tuition-free Forestry Entrepreneurship Program set to begin this April. This initiative aims to foster forest-based jobs and wood products businesses, addressing both economic and environmental challenges faced by Sierra communities.

Unlocking Potential in Forestry Entrepreneurship

The program is meticulously designed for individuals keen on starting or expanding businesses in areas such as forest thinning and management, defensible space, prescribed fire application, and more. Launching with its first cohort on April 30 at the Sierra Commons headquarters, the five-week course promises to equip participants with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the forestry sector. Led by Robert Trent, founder of the nonprofit business incubator Sierra Commons, the workshop series will delve into essential business aspects including finance, marketing, and government contracting.

Addressing the Call of the Wild

Amid growing populations, climate change, and the looming threat of wildfires, the Sierra Nevada region finds itself at a critical juncture. This program not only aims to mitigate these challenges through sustainable forest management but also to stimulate local economies by creating in-demand jobs. Kristin York, Vice President of Sierra Business Council, highlights the program's role in leveraging entrepreneurship for wildfire mitigation and economic development. The course is a testament to the region's adaptability and commitment to safeguarding its future.

Building a Resilient Future

Participants of the Forestry Entrepreneurship Program will benefit from comprehensive training in business fundamentals, as well as weekly accountability groups and personalized technical assistance through the SBDC program. The initiative is supported by a Good Jobs Challenge EDA-funded grant, underscoring the importance of forestry and fire-mitigation training in the Sierra Nevada. Those interested in this pioneering program are encouraged to pre-register and join a movement towards building a more resilient and sustainable community.

For more information or to pre-register, visit Sierra Business Council's Forestry Program page. This innovative program not only opens doors to new career pathways but also contributes significantly to the safety and well-being of Sierra communities, promising a brighter, greener future for all involved.