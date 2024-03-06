Sierra Leone Education Report 2023 Reveals Urgent Need for WASH Investments, Stakeholders Respond

On Friday, 1 March, the Institute for Governance Refund's Executive Director, Andrew Lavalie, highlighted critical findings from the State of Education Report 2023, emphasizing the dire need for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) infrastructure in Sierra Leone's schools. Launched at the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) conference room, the event saw contributions from the European Union, NPSA members, and MBSSE officials, underscoring a collaborative effort to tackle education challenges.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Insights from the Field

The 2023 State of Education Report, a product of the National Partnership for Social Accountability (NPSA) and funded by the European Union, offers an in-depth analysis of Sierra Leone's education sector. Covering five districts with historically low learning outcomes, the report provides a mixed-methods approach to understanding the realities on the ground. Findings reveal a national average of 67% textbook availability and a strong commitment to education quality through routine monitoring visits. However, only 57% of schools have access to water sources, a gap that hampers both health and learning.

Government and Stakeholders' Drive for Improvement

Advertisment

Under the Free Quality School Education (FQSE) initiative, the government has significantly increased its investment in education, allocating 22% of the national budget since 2020. This commitment is further evidenced by the introduction of a Radical Inclusion Policy and the distribution of science equipment in labs through EU funding. The Minister of MBSSE, Conrad Sacky, and the EU Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Manuel Muller, both emphasized the importance of civil society in shaping and implementing education policies, acknowledging the report as a valuable tool for enhancing service delivery.

Looking Forward: Recommendations and Actions

The report's recommendations include developing a compliance adherence system for teacher conduct, enhancing WASH infrastructure, and improving coordination with NGOs for investments in remote communities. As stakeholders digest these insights, the collective resolve to address these challenges promises a brighter future for Sierra Leone's education sector. The launch not only reflects the dedication of various actors but also marks a step forward in co-producing solutions with the communities they serve.