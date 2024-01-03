en English
Shrewsbury College Campuses Close Amid Flooding; Belmont and Haleiwa Face Flood Woes

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Shrewsbury College Campuses Close Amid Flooding; Belmont and Haleiwa Face Flood Woes

In a recent development, Shrewsbury College has declared the temporary closure of its English and Welsh Bridge campuses, due to severe flooding. With meteorological predictions indicating a further rise and peaking of river levels by midday tomorrow, this decision has been taken as a preventive measure to ensure the safety of all.

Impact on Teaching and Travel

Contrastingly, the London Road campus will continue to function as per the regular schedule. Students who were supposed to have sessions at the now-closed campuses will be contacted directly by their respective educators to organize remote lessons. It is crucial for the students to check their Teams and/or email platforms by 9.30 am on Thursday for additional updates. Despite the physical closures, online attendance remains obligatory, and educators will maintain registries for all sessions.

Students who are required to attend the London Road campus are urged to travel only if the situation is safe. They are encouraged to verify the status of bus and train services before embarking on their journey.

Addressing Concerns and Looking Ahead

Students who are anxious or need further clarification are advised to get in touch with their teachers or tutors. The college has assured that an update regarding the plans for Friday, including the potential reopening of the affected campuses, will be released on Thursday.

In an unrelated incident, residents of the Chronicle Mill in Belmont are grappling with a sewage spill that has flooded every first-floor apartment. The event has led renters to file insurance claims, approach the city authorities, and express their discontent at the city council meeting. Despite the gravity of the situation, there has been a notable absence of contact with the North Carolina League of Municipalities and the residents.

Meanwhile, a water main disruption in Haleiwa has led to flooding in the streets, affecting traffic to North Shore and causing considerable damage to low-lying shops, with Surf and Sea being the hardest hit. Crews are currently working towards repairing the break, and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply aims to have the pipe fixed by Wednesday afternoon. Businesses affected by this incident are advised to coordinate with their insurance providers to file claims.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

