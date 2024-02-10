Show Cause Notice Issued to Jalandhar School for Ignoring Punjabi Language Instruction

"Show Cause" Echoes in Jalandhar School as Punjabi Language Instruction Ignored

In an unanticipated turn of events, the Punjab school education department has issued a show cause notice to a prestigious private school in Jalandhar. The Cambridge School, esteemed for its academic rigor and extracurricular activities, finds itself in the crosshairs of the state government for neglecting to teach Punjabi as a mandatory subject.

The directive, which came on February 10, 2024, reflects the state government's commitment to preserving the dignity and prominence of the Punjabi language. The Education Minister of Punjab, Harjot Singh Bains, has stated unequivocally that any disrespect towards the language will not be tolerated.

A Legal Obligation Ignored

The Punjab Act-2008 on the Education of Punjabi and Other Languages, enacted over a decade ago, mandates that every school in the state teach Punjabi from the first to the tenth standard. The Act, a testament to the rich linguistic heritage of the region, is a legal obligation that schools must adhere to.

However, several private schools, including the Cambridge School in Jalandhar, have allegedly violated this Act. The school education department has received complaints regarding these violations, prompting stern action against all offenders.

Identifying the Violators

Mr. Bains has instructed officials to identify those private schools where the Punjabi subject is not being taught to students. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure compliance with the Punjab Act-2008 and to uphold the importance of the Punjabi language in the state's educational landscape.

The consequences for non-compliance are severe. Schools found guilty of violating the Act face strict penalties, the nature of which will be determined by the education department.

A Call to Uphold Linguistic Heritage

The Punjabi language, with its rich history and cultural significance, is a source of pride for the people of Punjab. The state government's commitment to preserving and promoting the language is a reflection of this deep-seated respect.

The show cause notice to the Cambridge School in Jalandhar serves as a reminder to all educational institutions in the state. The importance of upholding linguistic heritage is not to be taken lightly, and the state government will take all necessary steps to ensure compliance with the Punjab Act-2008.

As the dust settles on this unexpected development, the eyes of the Punjab education sector are on the Cambridge School. The school's response to the show cause notice will set a precedent for other institutions and reinforce the state government's stance on the Punjabi language's prominence in the educational sphere.

