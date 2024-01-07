Shining a Light on Child Trafficking: An Event Calling for Community Action

In the face of alarming statistics highlighting the vulnerability of children to human trafficking, an upcoming event aims to shed light on this issue, focusing on the roles of social media, education, and substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Great American Eagle Society and the First Reform Church in Landis, where the event is slated to take place, this initiative promises to be a potent platform for community engagement and awareness.

A Stark Reality

The average age of trafficked children stands at a shocking 13 years and it has been found that predators often operate near major interstates. This statistic, a grim reminder of the reality of child trafficking, underscores the urgency and relevance of the upcoming event. The initiative will delve into the factors contributing to this scenario, including poor education, a lack of moral guidance in schools, and substance abuse.

Project Light Rowan: A Beacon of Hope

Spearheading the event is Dr. Jim Duncan, the executive director of Project Light Rowan. His insights and expertise are expected to illuminate the facts about human trafficking, paving the way to better understanding and effective action. Understanding the modus operandi of predators and the influence of social media in their operations are among the key areas that will be addressed.

Education: The First Line of Defense

Moreover, the event will also cast a spotlight on the role of education in combating this issue. The upcoming charter schools in Rowan County will be discussed, underscoring their potential in fostering a safe and nurturing environment for children. The new institutions are seen as a significant step towards strengthening the first line of defense against child trafficking.

In conclusion, the event, a collaborative effort of the community, the Great American Eagle Society, and the First Reform Church, is expected to be a crucial driver of awareness and action against child trafficking. It is not only an opportunity to learn but also a call to action, urging everyone to play their part in protecting the youth.