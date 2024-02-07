Shillong Sets Stage for International Water Conclave with Engaging Pre-Conclave Event

In the picturesque city of Shillong, a curtain-raiser event for the much-anticipated International Water Conclave unraveled at the State Convention Centre. The event staged various competitions, each spun around the chosen theme 'water, life, and future.' The pre-conclave gathering was a dynamic blend of quiz, painting, and slogan-writing contests, with an added twist of a PSA video finale at St Anthony's College.

Advertisment

The Significance of the Conclave

Water Resources Minister, Comingone Ymbon, underlined the profound importance of the conclave in catalyzing collaborative action to conserve water resources for the generations yet to come. The conclave will serve as a global platform for experts from every corner of the world to brainstorm solutions for sustainable water resource management.

Engaging Community in Conservation

Advertisment

In his address, Principal Secretary Shakeel P Ahammed accentuated the participation of over 100 competitors from across the state. The event's focus was not merely on the discussion of water issues but also on involving the community, particularly the youth, in conservation endeavors. By doing so, the event aimed to instigate a sense of responsibility in the younger generation and inspire them to join the battle against water scarcity.

Recognizing Excellence and Participation

As the event reached its conclusion, prizes were awarded to the winners of the various competitions, adding a celebratory note to the serious discussions. Prominent officials like Commissioner and Secretary Joram Beda and Department Secretary SC Sadhu were also present to honor the participants' commitment and creativity.

The Shillong pre-conclave event has set the stage for the main International Water Conclave, scheduled for February 9-10. The conclave will continue the conversation started here, focusing on the water challenges faced by hilly regions and the need for sustainable conservation practices.