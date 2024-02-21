Shifting Gears: How RCC's Innovative Program Paves the Way for New Truck Drivers in Robeson

In the heart of Robeson County, a small yet significant ceremony marked a pivotal moment for four individuals ready to steer their lives in a new direction. Donna Hammond, Joshua Mcmillian, Joe Locklear, and Jamie Ballard, have recently transitioned from novice learners to skilled drivers capable of handling the vast responsibilities that come with a Class A commercial driver's license. This achievement was made possible through Robeson Community College's (RCC) dedicated B to A class, a program meticulously designed to bridge the gap for those aspiring to elevate their driving credentials.

The Road to Success

Under the guidance of Braxton Ballard, the director of transportation programs at RCC, the course unfolded over four intensive weeks. It catered specifically to individuals possessing a valid Commercial Learners Permit (CLP), focusing on three core components: pre-trip inspection, range, and road driving. This comprehensive approach not only honed the participants' driving skills but also emphasized the importance of manual transmission experience, nudging those with towing experience to the front of the enrollment line. The program's objective was crystal clear: to enhance basic driving capabilities to a level where verification of driving skills was not just a formality but a testament to the participants' readiness to take on the open road.

More Than Just Driving

What sets the B to A class apart is not merely its curriculum but the philosophy that underpins it. It's an acknowledgment of the critical role that commercial drivers play in our economy, ensuring the seamless movement of goods across the country. For the graduates, this program represents more than just an opportunity to secure a job; it's a chance to contribute meaningally to the community and by extension, the nation. The dedication of RCC to this cause, evident through the meticulous planning and execution of the program, underscores the college's commitment to not just education, but empowerment.

Steering Towards the Future

As Donna, Joshua, Joe, and Jamie embark on their new journey as commercial truck drivers, the road ahead looks promising. The successful completion of the B to A class not only opens up numerous employment opportunities but also marks the beginning of a career that is both rewarding and challenging. For those inspired by this story and considering a similar path, RCC is ready to welcome the next batch of aspiring drivers. Interested individuals are encouraged to reach out to Julie Locklear or Braxton Ballard for more information or to register for the next B to A class, as the college continues to fuel dreams and drive futures.