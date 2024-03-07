Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi Opens AUS Career Fair 2024: 79 Companies Connect with Talent

Sharjah: Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), inaugurated the AUS Career Fair 2024 on campus, highlighting the institution's commitment to bridging the gap between academic achievements and career aspirations. The fair, organized by the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs (OAAA), drew in over 1,800 students and alumni eager to explore employment and internship opportunities across a broad spectrum of industries.

Building Bridges between Academia and Industry

The AUS Career Fair 2024 marked a significant milestone with the participation of 79 companies from diverse sectors including technology, finance, sustainability, and more. This year's event not only saw an increase in the number of participating companies but also in the variety of industries represented, offering students and alumni a wide range of career paths to explore. Over 700 opportunities were identified during the fair, showcasing the event's effectiveness in connecting talent with potential employers.

Empowering Students for Career Success

Prior to the Career Fair, the AUS Career Prep Week provided attendees with workshops and networking events designed to equip them with crucial skills for the workforce. From resume crafting to interview preparation, the initiative prepared participants to make the most of their encounters with prospective employers. Alumni and industry leaders shared insights on navigating career transitions, underscoring the importance of continuous learning and professional networking.

AUS's Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, emphasized the university's dedication to preparing students for the demands of the global workforce through rigorous academic programs and hands-on learning experiences. The event also highlighted the university's strong industry partnerships and its reputation among employers for producing graduates who are ready to contribute meaningfully from day one. The successful career fair and the university's ranking in employer reputation underscore AUS's role in shaping the future of its students and the broader community.

The AUS Career Fair 2024 not only facilitated direct engagement between students and industry leaders but also reaffirmed the university's role as a catalyst for professional growth and innovation. As participants reflect on the opportunities presented, the event stands as a testament to the potential of academia and industry collaboration in empowering the next generation of leaders and professionals.