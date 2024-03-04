Sheffield Forgemasters Seeks 14 Apprentices in Major Engineering Talent Drive for 2024

Amid a period of significant expansion and investment, Sheffield Forgemasters has launched an ambitious recruitment drive aimed at bolstering its award-winning apprenticeship scheme. With a focus on reinforcing its position at the forefront of engineering for defence and civil nuclear sectors, the company is actively seeking 14 new apprentices to join its ranks. The initiative underscores Sheffield Forgemasters' commitment to nurturing a new generation of engineering talent, offering fully funded training and a pathway to a prosperous career within its technologically advanced facilities.

Investing in Future Engineering Excellence

As part of its strategic recapitalisation programme, Sheffield Forgemasters is channeling resources into a comprehensive upgrade of its defence-critical assets. This includes the deployment of a new heavy forge line and building, major machine tool replacements, and the establishment of a state-of-the-art machining facility. Nicola Childs, Head of People Development, emphasized the company's dedication to developing skill sets vital for the future of defence and civil nuclear manufacturing. The investment aims not only to enhance Sheffield Forgemasters' technological capabilities but also to secure its competitive edge internationally.

A Call to Aspiring Engineers

The apprenticeship program at Sheffield Forgemasters is designed to attract individuals with a keen interest in engineering, offering an unparalleled opportunity to gain hands-on experience while earning qualifications. Emily Wynne, People Development Advisor, highlighted the diversity of roles available, from production and maintenance to technical and office-based positions, reflecting the company's inclusive approach to talent development. With the deadline for applications set for Sunday, March 24, 2024, aspiring engineers across the Sheffield City Region and beyond are encouraged to seize this exceptional opportunity.

Recognition and Reward

Sheffield Forgemasters' dedication to apprenticeship and workforce development has not gone unnoticed. In 2023, the company was honoured within the Department of Education's Top 100 UK Apprenticeship Employers initiative, validating its efforts to provide meaningful career paths and contribute to the industry's skill base. This accolade serves as a testament to the positive impact of apprenticeships on business success and the crucial role they play in shaping the future of engineering and manufacturing in the UK.

The recruitment drive by Sheffield Forgemasters is more than just a search for new employees; it is an investment in the future of engineering and a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and innovation. By offering fully-funded training and career opportunities in some of the most advanced engineering facilities available, Sheffield Forgemasters is not only securing its own future but is also playing a pivotal role in ensuring the UK remains at the cutting edge of the global engineering sector. As the closing date for applications approaches, the anticipation builds, marking an exciting chapter in the company's ongoing quest for engineering excellence.