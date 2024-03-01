Shawnee Mission School District Strategizes Future: Community-Driven Plan Update for 2024-2029

The Shawnee Mission School District is making significant strides in updating its Strategic Plan, setting a course for the district from 2024 through 2029. Community input plays a pivotal role in this process, with the formation of action teams set to create detailed plans for strategies devised by the Strategic Plan Steering Committee. The district aims to involve a wide representation from the community, enhancing the plan's relevance and effectiveness.
Community Engagement and Action Teams
Understanding the importance of community involvement, the district has opened applications for individuals interested in contributing to the Strategic Plan through action teams. These teams are tasked with developing action plans for strategies outlined by the Steering Committee, emphasizing the district's commitment to a collaborative planning process. The application window remains open until March 6, 2024, inviting broad participation. Selected teams will convene on specific dates in March and May to consolidate their efforts.
Strategic Planning Workshop Insights
In a recent workshop, the Strategic Planning Steering Committee undertook a thorough review of the district's mission, vision, beliefs, objectives, and parameters. This exercise affirmed the foundational elements of the district while also paving the way for new strategies to guide the second cycle of the Strategic Plan. A draft update of the plan, developed by the committee, is currently available for public review, offering a glimpse into the strategic directions being considered.
Final Steps Towards Approval
Following the action teams' contributions, a presentation will be made to the Steering Committee on June 6, 2024, culminating in the presentation of a finalized draft to the Shawnee Mission Board of Education on June 24, 2024. This rigorous process reflects the district's dedication to crafting a strategic plan that not only addresses current needs but also anticipates future challenges, ensuring the continued success of its students.
The Shawnee Mission School District's strategic planning process exemplifies a concerted effort to foster student success through community engagement and forward-thinking strategies. By involving a diverse group of stakeholders, the district ensures that its strategic plan remains responsive to the needs of its students, setting a strong foundation for educational excellence in the years to come.