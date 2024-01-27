Shawna Goodman Sone: A Journey from Montreal to Israel and the Birth of Summer Camps Israel

In a heartening tale of cultural integration and commitment, Shawna Goodman Sone, a native of Montreal, embarked on the journey of aliyah to Israel, fostering a profound bond with the nation through Jewish education, frequent visits, and summer camps. Her spouse, Todd Sone, despite not initially envisioning a life in Israel, was influenced by his robust Zionist upbringing, and the concept of aliyah was never dismissed.

Unforeseen Transition from Temporary Sojourn to Permanent Relocation

The Sone family, after spending their summers in Israel, where their children participated in Camp Ramah, made a decision that would later transform their lives. What was supposed to be a year-long journey in Israel, gradually morphed into a permanent relocation, driven by the family's growing affinity towards the culture, the environment, and the people.

Inspired by her children's enriching experiences at summer camps in Canada, Shawna founded Summer Camps Israel, a venture aimed at offering similar opportunities to Israeli children. The organization has since flourished, encompassing a plethora of camps that mirror Israel's diverse demography and even extending its services to children affected by the ongoing war.

A Culinary Philanthropist with a Vision

Shawna, a professionally trained chef and philanthropist, also chairs the Morris and Rosalind Goodman Family Foundation's board. She devotes her efforts to food-related philanthropy, serving as an inspiration for many. Her advice to future olim, or Jewish immigrants to Israel, is to find solace in the new environment by discovering communities and activities that provide support and comfort.

While Shawna made aliyah unintentionally, her journey of settling in Ra'anana, Israel, and the subsequent establishment of Summer Camps Israel, stands as a testament to her adaptability and her desire to give back to the community.