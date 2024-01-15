Sharjah Museums Authority Invites Applications for SAWA Museum Studies Program

Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), in collaboration with Goethe-Institut Gulf Region, Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, and the University of Applied Sciences Berlin, has initiated the SAWA Museum Studies Program. The registration for the program, which aims to foster innovative and collaborative learning in the field of museum studies, is open until January 31, 2024.

SAWA – A Pioneering Initiative in Museum Studies

SAWA, translating to ‘together’ in Arabic, was launched in 2015 as a groundbreaking program in museum studies. It targets early-career professionals and museum studies students from the Middle East, North Africa, and Germany. The initiative is designed to provide an in-depth, practical understanding of museum operations and management. The curriculum, a joint creation by Arab and German educators, encompasses modules on collection management, documentation, curation, interpretation, education, and cultural heritage preservation.

Hands-on Workshops and Real-time Experience

Apart from theoretical knowledge, the program offers hands-on workshops, project work, and museum visits in Sharjah and Berlin. These are supplemented by monthly online sessions, ensuring the learners gain a comprehensive understanding of the subject. The SAWA program stands out for its emphasis on innovative and collaborative learning, equipping learners with the skills to confront global challenges in museology.

Award-winning Collaborative Learning Program

The SAWA Museum Studies Program has been lauded globally. It was recognized with the Humanities Award by the Arab-German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities in 2019. Further, it received the ‘Best Cultural Collaboration Award’ at the Leading Cultural Destinations Awards in 2020. The accolades reflect the program’s commitment to fostering a culture of learning and collaboration in the field of museum studies.