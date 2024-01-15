en English
Education

Shanghai International Schools Mark Significant Milestones

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
Shanghai International Schools Mark Significant Milestones

Shanghai’s international school community has been buzzing with accomplishments and initiatives, marking significant milestones. Wellington College International Shanghai marked Kindness Month with a series of activities emphasizing one of its pivotal values. The school’s initiative was not limited to mere theoretical discussions but translated into actionable measures aimed at promoting mental health and preventing suicide.

Wellington College’s Kindness Month

Throughout Kindness Month, Wellington College International Shanghai engaged its student body and faculty in various activities. Among these was a Movember donation drive, aimed at supporting Lifeline, a non-profit organization dedicated to mental health and suicide prevention. This initiative reflects the school’s commitment to nurturing not only academic excellence but also the emotional wellbeing of its students. Additionally, the school hosted roundtables and workshops addressing various aspects of wellbeing, such as stress management, identity, and healthy living.

SSIS Senior School Welcomes Grade 5 and 6 Parents and Students

Meanwhile, SSIS Senior School hosted an event for Grade 5 and 6 parents and students, shedding light on the transition to senior school. This event offered a glimpse into student life at the senior school level, sharing information about the school’s goals and curriculum updates. Such initiatives are crucial in helping younger students and their parents prepare for the next phase of their educational journey.

NAIS Pudong Announces Scholarship Program

In another development, NAIS Pudong announced its scholarship program for students exhibiting outstanding performances in academics, sports, arts, and leadership. Applications are currently open for January 2024 entry. This program is a testament to NAIS Pudong’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent in various fields.

Concordia’s High School Class Celebrates Early Acceptance Offers

Finally, the high school Class of 2024 at Concordia has been celebrating early acceptance offers from prestigious universities and colleges worldwide, including Ivy League schools and top-ranking institutions. This achievement is a reflection of the students’ hard work and the school’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence. As the students embark on their next academic adventure, they carry with them the strong foundation built at Concordia.

Education Mental Health Crisis
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

