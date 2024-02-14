Shady Side Academy's Master Plan: Unity, Innovation, and Sustainability

Shady Side Academy Unveils Ambitious Master Plan: Unity, Innovation, and Sustainability

A Beacon of Unity: Grades 6 to 12 Together at Fox Chapel Campus

In a groundbreaking move, Shady Side Academy has announced a comprehensive master plan aimed at unifying students from grades 6 to 12 at their Fox Chapel campus. The plan, which includes the construction of two new facilities, is set to transform the educational landscape for students, providing them with enhanced resources and opportunities.

The Rockwell Middle School and Student Commons: A Testament to Innovation and Sustainability

The cornerstone of the master plan is the construction of the Rockwell Middle School, a 49,300-square-foot building that will house state-of-the-art learning arenas, multifunctional spaces, and adaptable classrooms. Emphasizing collaboration and interdisciplinary instruction, the new middle school will feature natural lighting, solar panels, and energy-efficient systems, reflecting the Academy's commitment to sustainability.

Alongside the middle school, the Rockwell Student Commons will serve as a hub for community relationships among Senior School day and boarding students. The 19,000-square-foot facility will feature a dining and large-scale event space, a student lounge, and other amenities designed to foster a sense of belonging and unity.

Redefining Spaces: Renovations and Enhancements for a Holistic Educational Experience

In addition to the new buildings, the master plan includes renovations to sections of Bayard and Croft Houses, as well as the construction of a new West Gate entrance and an access road off Riding Meadow Road. These improvements aim to create a seamless and welcoming campus experience for students, staff, and visitors alike.

The transformation of the outdoor sports facilities will further enhance the Academy's offerings, providing students with ample opportunities to engage in physical activities and develop essential life skills.

The master plan is made possible by a $15 million personal commitment from alumnus S. Kent Rockwell and his partner. Their generous contribution reflects their belief in the power of education to shape the future and empower young minds.

As Shady Side Academy embarks on this ambitious journey, it reaffirms its dedication to providing students with a nurturing and innovative learning environment that prepares them for success in an ever-changing world.

