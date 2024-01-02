Shadia Siddiqui: Deconstructing Stereotypes and Amplifying South Asian Voices

Shadia Siddiqui, an Abu Dhabi-based educator, has sparked a movement to dissect and challenge stereotypes surrounding the South Asian identity. She has launched the South Asian Community for Representation, Engagement, and Development (SACRED) at NYU Abu Dhabi. The initiative aims to provide a platform for the diverse South Asian community, enabling them to express their unique experiences and combat biases they encounter.

The Inception of SACRED

Born to an Indian father and a Pakistani mother in London, Siddiqui’s early life was steeped in an acute awareness of her ‘brown identity’ and the cultural differences that set her apart from others. This awareness was further heightened during her professional life in the UK, where she confronted unconscious bias and observed that South Asians often had to exert more effort to prove their competence.

A Platform for Dialogue and Understanding

SACRED encourages open discussions about the South Asian identity within the academic realm—a critical space where cultural identities can be dissected, explored, and understood. Beyond the classrooms of NYU Abu Dhabi, Siddiqui also hosts a podcast aptly named ‘What’s Brown Got To Do With It’ to delve deeper into the distinct South Asian experience. This experience, she notes, is unique due to the simultaneous underrepresentation of South Asians in certain spaces and their status as a majority demographic.

Addressing Stereotypes and Fostering Inclusivity

Siddiqui highlights the dual struggle of South Asians raised abroad—they grapple with stereotypes on one hand and a sense of dislocation on the other. She underscores the urgent need for inclusive education, discourse on racism, and challenging ingrained biases to decolonize the mind. This, she believes, is key to addressing issues like body dysmorphia prevalent among South Asians. Moreover, she emphasizes the significance of networking events and speaking engagements in promoting intercultural understanding and collaboration within diverse communities.