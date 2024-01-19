SGTC Student Diquita Mathis Wins 2024 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership

South Georgia Technical College (SGTC)'s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) for 2024 has been awarded to an exceptional student from Pinehurst, Diquita Mathis. Studying Criminal Justice, Mathis has been recognized for her outstanding academic performance and commitment beyond her student responsibilities. She now stands as the college's nominee for the regional and potentially state-level competitions, following a rigorous selection process.

Recognition of Excellence

Mathis emerged as the GOAL winner out of five esteemed finalists who were honored at a luncheon on the Americus campus. Her nomination came from her instructor, Teresa McCook, who commended Mathis for her exceptional work ethic and commitment, which went beyond her academic duties.

Juggling Multiple Roles

In addition to being a dedicated student, Mathis successfully juggles the roles of a wife, mother, and grandmother. Expressing her gratitude for the recognition, she acknowledged the unwavering support she received from her husband, daughter, and especially McCook, who believed in her potential and nominated her for the award.

Competitive Selection Process

The GOAL winner is selected after a comprehensive and competitive process. It begins with nominations from instructors, followed by an interview with a screening committee from the college. The final evaluation is conducted by an external committee. As the 2024 GOAL winner of SGTC, Mathis was presented with a trophy and other gifts, and she will now participate in the regional judging. If she triumphs at the regional level, she could become one of the nine regional finalists to compete in Atlanta for the title of 2024 State GOAL Winner.