Seven Schools Open Doors to AISVN Students Amidst Teacher Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

In a significant development following the teacher walk-out at the American International School Vietnam (AISVN), seven international schools have stepped forward, offering to accommodate over 1,088 students left in educational limbo. This move comes as a relief to many parents who faced the daunting prospect of finding alternative educational arrangements for their children as the second semester nears its end.

Advertisment

Immediate Relief for Parents and Students

The schools ready to welcome AISVN students include prestigious institutions like the Australian International School, the European International School, and the British International School, among others. These schools, recognized for their high-quality International Baccalaureate programs, have proposed tuition fees ranging from VND500-900 million ($20,200-36,300) annually. The Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) Department of Education and Training is actively engaging with these schools to facilitate the transition and is exploring options to augment the teaching staff for AISVN students.

A Troubled Institution

Advertisment

AISVN's troubles began to surface publicly when over 1,200 students were left without classes on March 18 due to a teacher strike prompted by unpaid salaries and insurance. The school managed to reopen, albeit with a shortage of teaching staff. In a bid to address the financial crunch, Nguyen Thi Ut Em, the head of AISVN, announced plans to attract investment funds for restructuring during the spring break. Despite these efforts, the school's future remains uncertain as it grapples with financial instability and operational disruptions, highlighted by the mass teacher resignations and the city authorities' decision to suspend AISVN's enrollment for the coming school year.

Looking Forward

The collaborative gesture of the seven international schools to absorb AISVN students showcases the educational community's solidarity in times of crisis. However, this development also underscores the pressing need for regulatory oversight and financial management within privately-run international schools to prevent such disruptions in the future. As AISVN navigates through its restructuring process, the focus remains on ensuring minimal disruption to students' education and restoring confidence among parents and the wider educational community.