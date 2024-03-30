Seven International Schools Offer Aid to AISVN Students Amid Financial Crisis and Teacher Walkout

Following a significant disruption at the American International School Vietnam (AISVN) due to unpaid salaries and insurance claims leading to a teacher walkout, seven international schools in Ho Chi Minh City have stepped forward, offering to accommodate over 1,000 affected students. This development comes in the wake of AISVN's urgent call for financial support to address its spiraling debt crisis and maintain educational continuity for its students.

Immediate Relief for AISVN Families

With over 1,200 students left in limbo after more than 85 foreign and Vietnamese teachers ceased work on March 18, parents have been desperately seeking alternatives to ensure their children's education is not interrupted. The schools ready to welcome AISVN students include prestigious institutions like the Australian International School and the British International School, with tuitions ranging from VND500-900 million annually. This move, facilitated by the HCMC Department of Education and Training, is seen as a crucial step in providing immediate relief to families amidst the ongoing crisis.

Financial Turmoil and Restructuring Plans

AISVN's financial woes have been public knowledge since last year when parents demanded the repayment of debts amounting to tens of billions of Vietnamese dong. The school's predicament worsened this March, leading to a teacher walkout due to unpaid salaries and benefits. In response, AISVN's administration announced plans to call upon investment funds for restructuring during the spring break, with a focus on equitizing the school to raise the necessary funds for survival. This strategic move aims to convert the school's dire financial situation into a sustainable model, leveraging parental support and tuition fees as a lifeline.

Looking Forward: The Future of AISVN

The collaborative response from neighboring international schools provides a temporary solution for AISVN students but underscores a broader issue of financial management and stability in privately funded educational institutions. As AISVN navigates through its restructuring plans, the education community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that not only addresses the immediate financial crunch but also sets a precedent for transparency and accountability in school administration. The unfolding situation at AISVN serves as a critical lesson in the importance of financial health for the sustainability of quality education.