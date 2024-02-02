Serbia Seeks to Expand Cooperation with Nippon Foundation in Education and Technology

On a quest to foster an innovation-driven economy, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic held a meeting with Nippon Foundation Chairman Yohei Sasakawa. The crux of their dialogue revolved around amplifying the Foundation's support in Serbia, particularly in the realms of science, research, and education.

Focus on Education and Tech Development

Brnabic underscored Serbia's resolve to spur growth in education and technology sectors, specifically biotechnology and artificial intelligence. She envisaged these burgeoning fields as transformative forces, especially in healthcare and energy sectors. The Prime Minister accentuated the imperative of educating the youth in these areas to ensure a technologically advanced future for Serbia.

The Nippon Foundation and University of Belgrade

Throughout the dialogue, the Prime Minister repeatedly acknowledged the Nippon Foundation's longstanding support of the University of Belgrade. She expressed her aspiration to fortify this collaborative bond, viewing it as a catalyst in the promotion of education and scientific exploration in Serbia.

Japan-Serbia Economic Relations

Brnabic also voiced her appreciation for Japanese companies operating in Serbia and extended a warm welcome to further investment from Japan. On the other side of the table, Sasakawa, an honorary doctorate awardee from the University of Belgrade, reciprocated the sentiment of positive cooperation with Serbian higher education institutions. He expressed readiness to broaden the cooperation into additional sectors, thus paving the way for stronger Japan-Serbia ties.