Seoul’s School Closures: A Symptom of South Korea’s Low Birthrate

A trend of dwindling school-age population culminating in school closures and mergers is becoming a defining narrative of Seoul, South Korea. This is an offshoot of the nation’s record low birthrate, which is particularly pronounced in Seoul, the region with the lowest birthrate in the country. The total fertility rate in 2022 stood at a mere 0.59.

The Decline: Numbers and Consequences

Seoul’s education landscape is marked by decreasing enrollments in elementary, middle, and high schools. Haengdang Middle School, for instance, watched its student population plummet from 885 in 2006 to 230 in 2022. Not only does this shrinking student population threaten the existence of schools, but it also narrows opportunities for future educators, leading to a high dropout rate in teacher education programs.

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education’s Response

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has contemplated merging schools like Haengdang Middle School and Dongma Middle School and relocating them. However, these proposals have been met with fierce resistance from parents. Dongmyung Girl’s Middle School, too, is grappling with potential closure due to low enrollment. Such measures, while practical, have been met with a wall of parental disapproval.

Repurposing Vacant School Buildings: A Daunting Challenge

With school closures occurring across various districts, the question of what to do with the vacant buildings arises. Strict urban planning regulations pose significant challenges to repurposing these structures. This situation underscores the ripple effect of the low birthrate and decreasing student population, extending beyond education to impact urban planning and development.

The declining school-age population in Seoul is a clarion call for comprehensive improvements in the educational infrastructure. Education experts are calling for innovative solutions to offset the negative impacts of school closures and the shrinking student population. The current situation, however, foreshadows a future where education in Seoul is in a state of flux, grappling with the consequences of a declining birthrate.