Senator Ahearn Urges Early CAO Applications for Fee Reduction and Stress Relief

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has made a call to action for students in Tipperary to submit their Central Applications Office (CAO) applications promptly to avail of a reduced application fee. The standard fee for CAO applications is €45, however, students who submit their applications before the deadline on January 20th will only pay a reduced fee of €30. Ahearn stresses the importance of applying early, stating that it not only allows students to make a saving but also reduces stress as they do not have to rush for the February 1st deadline.

Flexible Choices for Students

Senator Ahearn reassures students that they are not required to finalize their course choices at this stage. The CAO system provides an opportunity for students to adjust their preferences during the 'change of mind' period later. His advice to students is to take advantage of the early application period to relieve some of the pressure associated with choosing courses. Ahearn's advice comes on the heels of 2023's success where a significant percentage of students received offers for their top-choice courses, indicating a successful match for many applicants.

Minister Harris Encourages Pursuit of Passions

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, encouraged students in his statement to pursue their passions and interests. He highlighted the diverse pathways available in higher education, including university, further education colleges, and apprenticeships. The expansion of apprenticeship programs has led to nearly 100 different courses available in areas such as Robotics, Social Work, and Digital Marketing.

Exploring Further Education and Apprenticeship Options

Ahearn concluded by advising students to explore the CAO website for information on Post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) and further education courses, as well as apprenticeships. He believes that these resources can guide students as they consider their future education paths. His final word of advice to students was to use the early application opportunity to not only save money but also to alleviate the stress of last-minute decisions.