Senate Bill 5670: Expanding College Credit Opportunities for High School Students

A groundbreaking new bill, Senate Bill 5670, has successfully made its way through the Senate and is now heading towards the House of Representatives. The bill, proposed by Senator Brad Hawkins, intends to expand the already successful Running Start program. This program currently offers dual credit to 11th and 12th graders, enabling them to acquire college credits while still in high school. The proposed expansion would allow 10th and 11th graders to earn up to 10 college credits during their summer term, providing them with a significant head start on their college education.

Evolution of Senate Bill 5670

The bill's journey through the legislative process has seen it undergo several key changes. Initially, Senate Bill 5670 was designed to permit 10th graders to earn limited credits online, serving as an introduction to the Running Start program. However, this version of the bill did not progress past a certain point last year. An amendment introduced by Senator Hawkins on the Senate floor transformed the bill into its current form. After this amendment and after passing through three Senate committees, the bipartisan bill received unanimous approval with a 48-0 vote.

'Walking Start to Running Start'

Senator Hawkins, a member of the Senate Early Learning & K-12 committee, has expressed a palpable enthusiasm about the bill's progress. He has referred to the proposed expansion as a 'Walking Start to Running Start', emphasizing its goal of gradually introducing students to the Running Start program. The bill's unanimous approval in the Senate underscores the broad support for expanding opportunities for high school students to earn college credits.

What's Next for Senate Bill 5670?

With its successful passage through the Senate, Senate Bill 5670 is now moving to the House of Representatives for further consideration. This next stage in the legislative process will determine whether the expansion of the Running Start program will become law, potentially changing the academic trajectory for high school students across the country.