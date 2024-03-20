Senate Advocates Mobile Courts to Enforce School Enrollment, Aims to Slash Nigeria's 20 Million Out-of-School Children Figures

In a bold move to slash the staggering number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, the Senate on Wednesday advocated for the establishment of mobile courts. This initiative, aimed at enforcing the Universal Basic Education Act, seeks to compel parents and guardians to ensure their wards attend school. Senator Idiat Adebule's motion, which highlighted the urgent need to address this crisis, has sparked a nationwide conversation on educational reform.

Advertisment

Addressing a National Crisis

The proposal by the Senate comes in the wake of a worrisome report by UNESCO, which pegs the number of Nigerian children out of school at 20 million. This figure not only represents a significant portion of the nation's population but also places Nigeria at the top of the global list for out-of-school children. In response, Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for the adoption of stringent measures similar to those he implemented in Akwa Ibom State, which included a six-month imprisonment penalty for non-compliant parents and guardians.

Legislative Actions and Debates

Advertisment

During the motion, Senator Adams Oshiomhole emphasized the interconnectedness of illiteracy, poverty, and crime, arguing that education is crucial for breaking the cycle of poverty. The debate also saw contributions from other senators, including the former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who called for government action at all levels to ensure no child is left out of school. The Senate's resolution mandates its committee on education to work alongside the Federal Ministry of Education to devise strategies aimed at reducing the out-of-school children figures within a two-year timeframe.

Looking Forward

This legislative push underscores a growing recognition of the critical role education plays in societal development and security. By proposing the establishment of mobile courts, the Senate aims not only to enforce existing laws but also to signal a renewed commitment to tackling one of the nation's most pressing challenges. As Nigeria looks to the future, the success of this initiative could mark a significant milestone in the country's journey towards educational equity and societal progress.