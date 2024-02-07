Seminar on Emerging Trends in Industry 4.0 for Sustainable Development

An international symposium on 'Emerging Trends in Industry 4.0 Era for Sustainable Development' recently united forty-four representatives from sixteen nations. The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at St. Joseph's College of Engineering, in collaboration with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and the Government of India, organized this influential gathering.

Unfurling the New Age of Industry 4.0

The seminar shed light on the transformative impact of Industry 4.0, marked by connectivity, advanced analytics, automation, and sophisticated manufacturing technology. Usha Natesan, the director of NITTTR, underscored the global business and sustainable development implications of Industry 4.0.

Key Discourses

Salient topics broached at the seminar encompassed the application of the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare and the automotive sector, Industry 4.0 applications using Matlab, the role of these burgeoning trends in realizing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ethiopia, and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) transformation and educational skills development in Maldives to conform to Industry 4.0 standards.

Sustainable Development in Industry 4.0

The web page content delves into 'Sustainable development in the era of Industry 4.0', discussing the worldwide emphasis on achieving net zero emissions, sustainability reporting, the circular economy model, preserving biodiversity, and the use of cutting-edge technologies for tech-driven sustainability. It also provides statistics on the economic benefits of transitioning to a circular economy and the opportunity for the global economy by 2050.

The content highlights the role of sustainability trends in shaping global responses to climate action and environmental impact. It also elaborates on the implementation of intelligent manufacturing pilot demonstration projects in China and the effect of intelligent manufacturing on corporate environmental performance. The Chinese government's policies to support intelligent transformation and the impact of IM on corporate environmental performance in developing countries are also explored, providing practical guidance for the promotion of national industrial intelligent policy.