SECURICO Founder Dr. Divine Ndhlukula Launches First Library, Computer Lab in Gutu for 4000 Pupils

SECURICO Services founder and managing director, Dr. Divine Ndhlukula, has made a significant contribution to her rural community in Gutu by setting up a library and computer laboratory named after her mother, Ambuya Mary Simbi. This initiative, which officially opened its doors at the weekend, aims to benefit over 4,000 primary school pupils, marking a groundbreaking step towards enhancing educational resources and digital literacy in the Chitsa area.

Advertisment

Empowering Rural Education

The library and computer lab project was brought to life through a synergistic mix of funding from SECURICO's corporate social responsibility arm and the Divine Ndhlukula Foundation, alongside donations from various corporates, friends, relatives, and well-wishers. This collaboration underscores the commitment to not only addressing the low pass rates observed in local schools but also to ensuring that students gain vital digital skills in an increasingly technology-driven world. With the addition of internet services in the pipeline, the library is set to become a hub for digital learning, thereby significantly improving the educational outlook for pupils at Zvinavashe and Firomumwe primary schools.

A National Digitalization Effort

Advertisment

During the library's launch event, Information Communication Technology minister Tatenda Mavetera highlighted the alignment of this community initiative with the government's broader aim of digitalizing all communities in Zimbabwe. The government's commitment to breaking the digital divide through the upcoming Presidential Internet Scheme further emphasizes the role of partnerships and community-driven development in achieving national digitalization goals.

Challenges and Community Impact

The high cost of textbooks and learning materials poses significant challenges, particularly for pupils from low-income families. The establishment of the Ambuya Mary Simbi library and computer lab not only addresses this issue by providing free access to educational resources but also sets a precedent for private-public collaborations in enhancing educational infrastructure and access in rural areas. The project stands as a testament to the positive impact that individual and corporate contributions can make in empowering communities and fostering educational equity.

As the library and computer lab begin to serve the Gutu community, the initiative not only promises to improve the educational achievements of local pupils but also sets a shining example of how vision, collaboration, and commitment can transform the educational landscape in rural Zimbabwe.