Education

SeaWorld Yas Island Introduces Submersible Experience for Marine Education

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a first of its kind Marine Life Theme Park in the region, has embarked on an innovative educational initiative. In a concerted effort to ignite an interest in marine life and ecosystems, the park has introduced a miniature submersible at Yas American Academy. This educational initiative promises to captivate the young minds and introduce them to the wonders of the underwater world.

The Submersible Experience

The submersible offers a simulated underwater adventure, engaging students in an immersive learning experience. The activation can accommodate up to six children for a five-minute journey. This journey is not merely an underwater ride but a comprehensive educational experience featuring a sound and light show, and underwater scenes projected on a large screen. The scenes captivate the children’s imagination, transporting them to the depths of the sea, introducing them to the diverse marine life and the fragile ecosystems that house them.

Interactive Learning

Adding another layer to this immersive experience, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s educators guide the journey using interactive touch screens. These screens provide fun facts about marine species, sparking curiosity and fostering a deeper understanding of marine life. The information is presented in an engaging format, making learning fun and memorable for the children.

Fostering Marine Conservation

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s initiative is not merely about providing an entertaining experience. It’s a mission to foster curiosity and a passion for marine conservation from a young age. Thomas Kaferle, General Manager at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, emphasized the importance of igniting interest in marine ecosystems among children. He believes that fostering a love for marine life in the young generation can lead to a more sustainable future for our oceans.

Aligning with Educational Goals

Chris Nourse, Principal at Yas American Academy, echoed these sentiments. He highlighted that the immersive adventure aligns perfectly with Aldar Education’s goal of nurturing responsible global citizens. By cultivating an interest in and respect for the marine world, the students are learning the value of environmental stewardship. The initiative also includes distributing educational puzzles to students, adding a fun and interactive element to their learning journey.

In conclusion, the submersible experience at Yas American Academy is part of a broader effort to inspire love and care for marine life across all ages. It also serves to build anticipation for the experiences available at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s Marine Life Theme Park, setting the stage for a generation of ocean lovers and conservationists.

Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

