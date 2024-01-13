en English
SeaWorld Orlando’s ‘Inside Look’ Program Returns: A Deep Dive into Marine Conservation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
SeaWorld Orlando's 'Inside Look' Program Returns: A Deep Dive into Marine Conservation

In a move to bring park visitors in closer touch with marine life, SeaWorld Orlando has heralded the comeback of its annual ‘Inside Look’ program. This unique initiative, scheduled for the weekends of January 13-15 and January 20-21, allows guests to step behind the scenes of animal habitats and interact with members of the SeaWorld Rescue & Dive Teams in exclusive meet-and-greet sessions at the Rescue Center.

Emphasizing Animal Conservation

In his statement, Dr. Joseph Gaspard, VP of Zoo Operations at SeaWorld Orlando, underscored the event’s role in fostering animal conservation advocacy among visitors. With the park’s educational initiatives centered around protecting endangered species and promoting the importance of marine habitats, the ‘Inside Look’ program is a significant step forward in achieving these goals.

A Peek Behind the Curtain

The Inside Look event offers a variety of experiences, ranging from close encounters with beluga whales, walruses, harbor seals, and California sea lions, to enlightening discussions about animal conservation and marine habitats. This year, SeaWorld Orlando introduces new features like Inside Marine Mammal Care, Inside the SeaWorld Rescue Center, Inside Aquarium Experiences, Inside Pacific Point Preserve, and Inside Wild Arctic, among others. These endeavors aim to offer visitors a comprehensive understanding of animal care, rescue operations, and the importance of maintaining marine ecosystems.

Maximizing the Experience

SeaWorld suggests that the most effective way to enjoy the ‘Inside Look’ program is through an Annual Pass. This pass not only enables visitors to fully experience the program but also offers additional benefits like free parking, guest tickets at no cost, and access to VIP events. More information on the event and the availability of passes can be found on SeaWorld Orlando’s website.

Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

