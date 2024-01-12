en English
Seattle High School Teacher’s Remarks on ‘Straight’ Identification Ignites Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Seattle High School Teacher's Remarks on 'Straight' Identification Ignites Controversy

At the heart of a brewing controversy in Seattle, high school teacher Ian Golash stands accused of declaring ‘straight’ identification as offensive. Golash, the chair of the social studies department at Chief Sealth International High School, reportedly made remarks about certain male students being the product of a patriarchy that discourages emotional expression. This revelation came to light after a parent lodged a complaint and produced a Social Identity Wheel worksheet that Golash had assigned to his sophomore class. The worksheet, designed to incite introspection about one’s identity, also addresses sexual orientation.

Allegations and Responses

The parent alleges that Golash expressed disapproval when her son identified himself as ‘straight’ on the worksheet, suggesting that he adopt a less offensive term. In response to these allegations, Golash maintained that while he did not dictate specific identity terms to students, he personally prefers not to use ‘straight’ to prevent insinuating that other orientations are ‘crooked’.

Escalating Controversy

The situation has now escalated to a level where the Seattle Public Schools (SPS) are investigating two separate complaints against Golash: one pertains to the quiz, while the second involves an alleged incident where antisemitic curriculum was taught. This is not the first instance of Golash’s teaching methods causing a furore. Earlier, he faced criticism for marking a student’s quiz answer as incorrect when the student stated that only women can get pregnant and only men have penises.

Identity Teaching and Classroom Politics

The ongoing controversy underscores the broader issue of identity teaching and its place in classrooms. The situation puts into sharp focus the challenging line that teachers must tread when addressing sensitive subjects, such as identity and sexual orientation, while avoiding the imposition of personal ideologies. As incidents like these continue to crop up, the debate around the boundaries of pedagogical freedom continues to intensify.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

